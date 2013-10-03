* Conde says Guinea would earn $2.5 to $3 bln reselling
contracts
* Government accuses BSGR of illicitly acquiring Simandou
iron ore licence
* BSGR strongly denies accusation
CONAKRY, Oct 3 Guinea has begun a battle to
revoke mining contracts that were fraudulently acquired under
previous governments, President Alpha Conde said, adding the
West African country stood to gain up to $3 billion by
reawarding them.
Conde's government has accused BSG Resources (BSGR), the
mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's business
empire, of illicitly acquiring licences to mine one of the
world's largest untapped iron-ore deposits, Simandou.
The Guinean government alleges that BSGR bribed officials
and Mamadie Toure, the wife of former President Lansana Conte,
to win permits to develop the northern half of the deposit. The
company did not pay any money up front for the licenses.
BSGR has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and accuses the
government of seeking to profit by reselling the licences.
Two BSGR employees have been arrested by anti-corruption
investigators in Guinea. A third man, named by Guinea's
government as an agent for the firm, was arrested and charged in
the United States.
"Today we have started a battle to recover our mines which
were acquired fraudulently," Conde, elected in 2010 following a
transition from a military coup, said in a speech late on
Wednesday.
"The recovery of these mines and their sale will bring
Guinea between $2.5 and $3 billion," he said, without specifying
which licenses he was referring to.
BSGR struck a deal in 2010 to sell 51 percent of the
northern Simandou blocks to Brazil's Vale, the
world's top iron ore producer, for $2.5 billion.
Conde's government has not made any accusations of
wrongdoing against Vale.
The Brazilian company paid some $500 million up front in
cash to BSGR, but has said hurdles for other payments have not
been met. It has also halted work on the northern half of
Simandou and at the smaller Zogota project it is developing with
BSGR.
Miner Rio Tinto , which is developing the
southern half of the Simandou iron ore deposit, said in August
it could be interested in increasing its footprint in Guinea,
including additional blocks held by rivals.
Rio had initially held the whole of the Simandou but in 2008
it was accused of moving too slowly and was stripped of the
northern half by Conte, who died months later.
Guinea is awaiting the results of legislative elections on
Saturday which are slowing trickling in from some 12,000 polling
stations across the West African country.
Initial results from a couple of provincial towns showed
Conde's RPG party taking an early lead, but opposition parties
performing strongly. No party is expected to win
a majority in the 114-member National Assembly but the vote is
seen as a trial run for the 2015 presidential poll.
Observers have warned that any dispute over the election
results could plunge Guinea back into months of violent
political protests which killed some 50 people in the run up to
the vote.
"People want to destabilise the country from overseas, but
do not fear. Nothing is going to happen," Conde told thousands
of supporters at a ceremony to mark Guinea's independence day,
without specifying who he was referring to.