LONDON May 7 BSG Resources (BSGR), the mining
unit of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate, said
on Wednesday it has initiated an arbitration against the
government of Guinea over its decision to revoke BSGR's mining
rights in the country.
The Guinean government cancelled mining rights held by VBG,
a joint venture between BSGR and miner Vale, over two iron ore
deposits last month, after a government panel charged with
reviewing the West African nation's mining deals said in a
report it had found BSGR obtained the rights through
"corruption" in 2008.
BSGR has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
"BSGR is seeking the restitution of its mining titles and
agreements as well as damages arising out of the revocation of
these interests," the company said in a statement.
