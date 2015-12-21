CONAKRY Dec 21 At least 13 people died when an
old gold mine they were working in collapsed in eastern Guinea,
a local official said on Monday.
The accident happened in a mine run by informal workers in
Kintinia, about 800 km (500 miles) northeast of Conakry, an area
which holds some of the West African country's largest gold
reserves.
"They were artisanal miners who took up work in a structure
that had been closed," Cheick Diallo, the prefect for Siguiri
province told Reuters. "We have counted 13 bodies since the
collapse a few days ago."
Informal mining in mineral-rich Guinea is extremely
dangerous and accidents and suffocation in the narrow, fragile
shafts are frequent.
Authorities have sought to shut down secret mines in the
province but poverty continues to drive locals into the sector.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
James Dalgleish)