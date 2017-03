LONDON, June 12 Guinea's mines minister said on Wednesday an estimated 2015 first production date for the portion of the Simandou iron ore deposit held by Rio Tinto would not be met.

"In 2011, the first date of production agreed with Rio was 2015. Today, the reality is this cannot be respected," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said.

Fofana said Guinea was in "open discussion" with Rio, taking into account the technical and financial complexity of the Simandou project, one of the world's largest untapped iron ore deposits.