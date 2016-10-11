RABAT Oct 11 Morocco's biggest miner Managem has bought a 40 stake in Avocet Mining Plc's Tri-K gold mines in Guinea for an undisclosed amount, a statement from the Moroccan company said on Tuesday.

Managem said it will raise its stake to 70 percent of the Tri-K project, located near Kankan in the northeast of the country, if confirmed reserves reach 30 tonnes in a second phase. The company will only raise it to 60 percent stake if confirmed deposits are less than 30 tonnes of gold. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)