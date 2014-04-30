GENEVA, April 30 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
said on Wednesday that he would strongly welcome a bid by Vale
for re-allocation of mining permits, stating that the
Brazilian miner had not been involved in the corruption that led
to their cancellation.
The government accepted a report two weeks ago recommending
the cancellation of two iron ore concessions held by BSG
Resources and its joint venture partner Vale. [ID:nL6NON93NX}
"We will launch an open and transparent bidding process...
Vale was not involved in the corruption or aware of it and we
strongly hope that Vale will participate. Vale can come back
through the bidding process," Conde told reporters in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Joe Bavier)