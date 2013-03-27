* Guinea picks law firms as advisers in contract review

* Says review to start soon, end by Q3 2014

* Will be case by case, will prioritise urgent projects

By Bate Felix and Saliou Samb

CONAKRY, March 27 Guinea has selected four legal advisers including DLA Piper to help it review and, if necessary, renegotiate mining contracts signed by previous governments, the head of the review body told Reuters.

Nava Toure, president of a technical committee reviewing 18 mining deals, said Canadian law firm Heenan Blaikie and French firms Orrick Rambaud Martel and Gide were the other three selected to take part in a process now due to be completed by the third quarter of 2014.

The review, pledged by President Alpha Conde after he came to power in 2010, will scrutinise contracts with companies such as BHP Billiton, Vale, Rio Tinto, RUSAL and BSGR to ensure the mineral-rich but impoverished West African nation is benefiting sufficiently from deals.

Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminium ore bauxite and is also home to the Simandou iron ore deposit - the world's largest undeveloped iron ore reserve - now held by Rio Tinto and BSGR.

"The firms will assist the technical committee in the review process. They will bring in legal competence to help analyse the contracts," Toure told Reuters in his downtown office in the Guinean seaside capital Conakry.

Guinean officials have criticised a lack of openness when the contracts were signed, particularly those agreed during the two years of military rule before Conde's 2010 election.

The government is also overhauling the mining code, the set of laws covering how the mining industry is regulated by the state, to ensure they allow the government a fair share in resource profits.

The mining review, coupled with political instability and challenges to secure financing, have led to cuts in investment by mining groups, including BHP Billiton, Vale, Rio Tinto and RUSAL over the last year.

PARTNERSHIP NOT CONFRONTATION

The move to review contracts and revise the mining code has been seen by some in the mining industry as part of a trend by African governments to seek more resource revenues.

BSG Resources, the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's business empire, has for instance accused the government of trying to use the process to confiscate its rights to Simandou.

Other companies operating in Guinea have kept a lower profile, saying they will cooperate with the review, although BHP has said it is pulling out of the country, seeing better prospects elsewhere.

Toure sought to ease any concerns, saying the committee would approach the discussion with firms as a partnership rather than a confrontation.

"It is normal that firms are alarmed when a state starts reviewing contracts because the state finds itself in a powerful position," he said. "Our objective is to point out to our partners areas in their contracts where the country is at a flagrant disadvantage, and discuss openly with them.

"They (mining firms) should no longer view us as this fuming vigilante with a knife clenched in the teeth, coming to right the wrongs of the past," he added.

Toure said an initial deadline to complete the review had been moved to the third quarter of 2014 from the end of first quarter of this year because the committee had only just chosen advisors and secured financing.

He said contracts would be reviewed on a case by case basis, taking into consideration the needs of investors.

"A company that has a project which is at the financing stage, that company cannot have the luxury to the bogged down in this situation of uncertainty because their financial backers need to be reassured. We'll bring forward projects that need to be dealt with speedily," he said.