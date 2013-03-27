* Guinea picks law firms as advisers in contract review
* Says review to start soon, end by Q3 2014
* Will be case by case, will prioritise urgent projects
By Bate Felix and Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, March 27 Guinea has selected four legal
advisers including DLA Piper to help it review and, if
necessary, renegotiate mining contracts signed by previous
governments, the head of the review body told Reuters.
Nava Toure, president of a technical committee reviewing 18
mining deals, said Canadian law firm Heenan Blaikie and French
firms Orrick Rambaud Martel and Gide were the other three
selected to take part in a process now due to be completed by
the third quarter of 2014.
The review, pledged by President Alpha Conde after he came
to power in 2010, will scrutinise contracts with companies such
as BHP Billiton, Vale, Rio Tinto,
RUSAL and BSGR to ensure the mineral-rich but impoverished West
African nation is benefiting sufficiently from deals.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminium ore
bauxite and is also home to the Simandou iron ore deposit - the
world's largest undeveloped iron ore reserve - now held by Rio
Tinto and BSGR.
"The firms will assist the technical committee in the review
process. They will bring in legal competence to help analyse the
contracts," Toure told Reuters in his downtown office in the
Guinean seaside capital Conakry.
Guinean officials have criticised a lack of openness when
the contracts were signed, particularly those agreed during the
two years of military rule before Conde's 2010 election.
The government is also overhauling the mining code, the set
of laws covering how the mining industry is regulated by the
state, to ensure they allow the government a fair share in
resource profits.
The mining review, coupled with political instability and
challenges to secure financing, have led to cuts in investment
by mining groups, including BHP Billiton, Vale, Rio Tinto and
RUSAL over the last year.
PARTNERSHIP NOT CONFRONTATION
The move to review contracts and revise the mining code has
been seen by some in the mining industry as part of a trend by
African governments to seek more resource revenues.
BSG Resources, the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz's business empire, has for instance accused the
government of trying to use the process to confiscate its rights
to Simandou.
Other companies operating in Guinea have kept a lower
profile, saying they will cooperate with the review, although
BHP has said it is pulling out of the country, seeing better
prospects elsewhere.
Toure sought to ease any concerns, saying the committee
would approach the discussion with firms as a partnership rather
than a confrontation.
"It is normal that firms are alarmed when a state starts
reviewing contracts because the state finds itself in a powerful
position," he said. "Our objective is to point out to our
partners areas in their contracts where the country is at a
flagrant disadvantage, and discuss openly with them.
"They (mining firms) should no longer view us as this fuming
vigilante with a knife clenched in the teeth, coming to right
the wrongs of the past," he added.
Toure said an initial deadline to complete the review had
been moved to the third quarter of 2014 from the end of first
quarter of this year because the committee had only just chosen
advisors and secured financing.
He said contracts would be reviewed on a case by case basis,
taking into consideration the needs of investors.
"A company that has a project which is at the financing
stage, that company cannot have the luxury to the bogged down in
this situation of uncertainty because their financial backers
need to be reassured. We'll bring forward projects that need to
be dealt with speedily," he said.