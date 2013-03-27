* Guinea picks law firms as advisers in contract review
* Says review to start soon, end by Q3 2014
* Will be case by case, will prioritise urgent projects
By Bate Felix and Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, March 27 Guinea has chosen global law
firm DLA Piper and three other advisers to help review and, if
need be, renegotiate mining contracts signed by previous
governments, the head of the review body told Reuters.
The review, pledged by President Alpha Conde after he came
to power in 2010, will scrutinise contracts with companies such
as BHP Billiton, Vale, Rio Tinto,
RUSAL and BSGR to ensure the mineral-rich but impoverished West
African nation is benefiting sufficiently from deals.
"Our objective is to point out to our partners areas in
their contracts where the country is at a flagrant disadvantage,
and discuss openly with them," Nava Toure told Reuters.
"They should no longer view us as this fuming vigilante with
a knife clenched in the teeth, coming to right the wrongs of the
past," said Toure, president of a technical committee reviewing
18 mining deals.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminium ore
bauxite and is also home to the Simandou iron ore deposit - the
world's largest undeveloped iron ore reserve - now held by Rio
Tinto and BSGR.
Alongside DLA Piper, one of the world's biggest law firms by
revenues and number of lawyers, Guinea had picked Canadian law
firm Heenan Blaikie and French firms Orrick Rambaud Martel and
Gide to take part in a process now due to be completed by the
third quarter of 2014.
The firms would advise the technical committee, Toure said
in his downtown office in Guinea's seaside capital, Conakry.
Guinean officials have criticised a lack of openness when
the contracts were signed, particularly those agreed during the
two years of military rule before Conde's 2010 election.
The government is also overhauling the mining code, the set
of laws covering how the mining industry is regulated by the
state, to ensure they allow the government a fair share in
resource profits.
The mining review, coupled with political instability and
challenges to secure financing, have led to cuts in investment
by mining groups, including BHP Billiton, Vale, Rio Tinto and
RUSAL over the last year.
The reviews of contracts and the mining code are seen by
some in the mining industry as part of a trend by African
governments to seek more resource revenues.
BSG Resources, the mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz's business empire, has accused the government of
trying to use the process to confiscate its rights to Simandou.
Other companies operating in Guinea have kept a lower
profile, saying they will cooperate with the review, although
BHP has said it is pulling out of the country, seeing better
prospects elsewhere.
Toure said contracts would be reviewed on a case by case
basis, taking into consideration the needs of investors,
including companies that were trying to find financing for
projects and could not afford uncertainty.
"We'll bring forward projects that need to be dealt with
speedily," he said.