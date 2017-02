ABIDJAN May 14 Guinea's mines minister said on Saturday that he had asked the justice ministry to investigate how AIM-listed Sable Mining Africa Ltd won its mining permits.

"I have asked the Justice Ministry to take all necessary measures to examine all of the permits held in the Republic of Guinea by the English company Sable Mining," Abdoulaye Magassouba said in a statement. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)