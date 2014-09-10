By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 BSG Resources (BSGR) said on
Wednesday it has taken further legal steps against Guinea's
decision to revoke its mining rights on a giant iron deposit in
the country, which is likely to complicate Guinea's effort to
re-issue such concessions.
BSGR, the mining unit of Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz's business conglomerate, started the proceedings in
May by filing a notice of dispute at the International Centre
for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
On Wednesday it moved the case forwards by filing an
arbitration request, which formally starts proceedings between
BSGR and the Republic of Guinea.
The mining company is seeking the restitution of the mining
titles over the northern part of Simandou deposit in Guinea
confiscated in April as well as damages arising from the
revocation of the rights.
Guinea confirmed that ICSID had registered BSGR's request
for arbitration filed against it and said it considers all the
allegations made by BSGR to be entirely baseless.
"The Republic of Guinea will leave it to the arbitration
process to decide the strength of the evidence produced by both
parties and is confident that the claims made by BSGR will be
defeated," government spokesman Albert Camara said in a
statement.
Guinea stripped BSGR and its partner in the venture,
Brazil's Vale, of their right after a technical
committee charged with reviewing the West African nation's
mining deals accused BSGR of obtaining the rights through
corruption.
BSGR refuted the claims and said that the confiscation
process conducted by Guinea has "violated deliberately both
Guinean and international fundamental principles of
law."
The Guinea government is preparing for a new tender over the
disputed concessions on the northern half of Simandou. However
some potential buyers might be put off by the arbitration
proceedings involving the rights.
Global miner Rio Tinto , which already owns
a stake in the southern part of the deposit, has indicated it
would not take part in a tender for the northern half.
