KIGALI May 21 Guinea will sign an investment
framework agreement for its multi-billion dollar Simandou iron
ore project with partners Rio Tinto, International
Finance Corporation and China's Chinalco on May 26,
the country's mines minister said on Wednesday.
Yansane Kerfalla said the West African country was on track
to conclude negotiations with its partners on the giant Simandou
project.
"Actually we are signing on May 26 the investment framework
with Rio Tinto, IFC and Chinalco from China," Kerfalla told
Reuters on the sidelines of the African Development Bank's
annual meeting in the Rwandan capital.
