KIGALI May 21 Guinea will sign an investment framework agreement for its multi-billion dollar Simandou iron ore project with partners Rio Tinto, International Finance Corporation and China's Chinalco on May 26, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday.

Yansane Kerfalla said the West African country was on track to conclude negotiations with its partners on the giant Simandou project.

"Actually we are signing on May 26 the investment framework with Rio Tinto, IFC and Chinalco from China," Kerfalla told Reuters on the sidelines of the African Development Bank's annual meeting in the Rwandan capital.