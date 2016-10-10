DAKAR Oct 10 Mining giant Rio Tinto said on Monday that the International Finance Corporation, a partner in its $20 billion Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, is selling its stake.

"We confirm that the IFC has exercised a put option, which it has held since 2006, to require Rio Tinto and Chinalco to buy their stake in Simfer," the firm said in an emailed statement, referring to the joint venture. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Susan Fenton)