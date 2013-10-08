CONAKRY Oct 8 Guinea's opposition walked out of
U.N.-backed talks with the government on Tuesday, accusing it of
rigging last week's legislative elections and deepening fears of
a return to violence.
The United Nations brought the two sides together earlier
this year after the opposition took to the streets, accusing the
government of plotting to rig the vote. Clashes with security
forces killed around 50 people.
The parties agreed to let the long-delayed election - which
was meant to mark the completion of a democratic transition
after a 2008 military coup - take place on Sept. 28.
Partial results to date show President Alpha Conde's ruling
RPG party with a slight lead over opposition leader Cellou
Dalein Diallo's UFDG and former prime minister Sidya Toure's
UFR.
But opposition groups rejected those results on Thursday and
pulled their representatives out of the election's organising
commission on Friday.
"We have decided to withdraw from the (U.N.-chaired)
facilitation committee because we realised that it served no
purpose ... Not a single one of its recommendations have been
acted on since it was created," said Toure.
The opposition had said many of its supporters were left off
the voting register, whereas other names had been duplicated
several times.
The U.N. mediators negotiated a four-day delay to the vote
to let organisers change the register, but EU observers later
said not all the complaints had been addressed.
"We do not accept the results ... There has been ballot box
stuffing, returns annulled from polling stations and ballots
changed to favour the ruling party," said Toure.
The ruling party has in turn said there was electoral fraud
in the western regions of Boke and Boffa and the southeastern
region of Nzerekore, all seen as opposition strongholds.
However, it has said that on the whole the election was
sound.
"The opposition should understand that the results coming
out reflect the reality on the ground," said Moustapha Naite,
spokesman for the ruling RPG party. "Delays have occurred
because the opposition demanded, and was given, a manual count."
There was no one immediately available to comment from the
U.N. team in the West African country.
More than a week after the Sept. 28 vote, the CENI electoral
commission has still not published the results from at least
three of the 38 voting districts.
No one party was expected to win an overall majority in the
114-seat assembly.
The economic growth forecast in the world's top bauxite
exporter has been slashed to 2.9 percent for this year, down
from 4.5 percent, after the protests and political paralysis hit
investment in the mining sector.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)