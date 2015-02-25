(Adds government statement)
CONAKRY Feb 25 Guinea's government on Tuesday
replaced the minister charged with organising this year's
presidential election with an army general, saying the move was
necessary to strengthen the fight against Ebola.
A statement read on state-owned television named General
Bourema Conde, considered to be among President Alpha Conde's
closest allies in Guinea's army, as minister of territorial
administration.
More than 14 months after the first Ebola case was reported
in Guinea's forest region, the government still faces pockets of
often violent resistance to the campaign against the epidemic,
undermining its plans to rebuild the health sector and economy.
"Our objective is two-fold: to strengthen the mobilisation
of local authorities and to increase awareness of local
communities (of Ebola)," government spokesman Damantang Albert
Camara said in a statement on Wednesday.
General Bourema Conde replaces Alassane Conde, a civilian
who had held the position since President Conde named his first
government following his election in late 2010. He will continue
to serve as a government minister with an advisory role to the
president. None of the three men are related.
Conde's election marked the end of a 2008-2010 military
junta that seized power following the death of long-time
dictator Lansana Conte.
The polls were tainted by deadly riots and opposition
complaints of fraud. Since his election, Conde has prioritised
luring investment into the mining sector and developing the
country's largely untapped iron reserves.
Opposition figures were quick to criticise Conde's decision
to appoint a military figure.
"The president had succeeded in getting rid of the soldiers,
but to our amazement they are coming back and occupying
strategic posts," opposition politician Faya Bourouno said.
