CONAKRY, March 10 Guinea will hold the first
round of its 2015 presidential election on October 11, the West
African nation's electoral commission said on Tuesday.
President Alpha Conde is widely seen as favourite to win a
second term in Africa's largest bauxite exporter, analysts say,
though he has not officially confirmed his candidacy.
Presidential and legislative elections since 2010, when
Guinea emerged from decades of autocratic military rule, have
been marred by months of violent protests, with opposition and
ruling parties divided along ethnic lines.
"The date of the first round has been set for October 11,"
said Etienne Soropogui, deputy direct of operations at the
Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), adding that
local council elections would be pushed back until next year.
The commission's decision could stoke political tensions
because opposition parties have demanded that local council
elections be held before the presidential vote. They have
threatened to call their supporters to the streets to protests.
Regional experts fear political tensions in the iron ore,
gold and bauxite-rich nation could rekindle violence in a
country already ravaged by the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
Some 2,100 people have died from the epidemic in Guinea since
December 2013.
