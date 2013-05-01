* Violent clashes in Guinea over delayed election
* Opposition accuse Conde of trying to rig vote
* Uncertainty deterring investors and hurting economy
By Bate Felix and Saliou Samb
FRIA, Guinea, May 1 Failure by Guinea's
politicians to reach agreement for a long-delayed legislative
poll is stirring up tribal violence, jeopardising economic gains
and raising fears that the military could once again step in.
The election, first scheduled for 2011, is meant to complete
a transition to civilian rule after a military coup in 2008, but
has been postponed several times as government and opposition
parties remain at loggerheads over the organisation of the vote.
At least 12 people have been killed and over 300 wounded
between February and April during several days of violent
clashes between opposition supporters, government loyalists and
security forces in the seaside capital Conakry.
The government and its opponents have traded accusations of
stirring hatred between the largely pro-opposition Peul, who
account for around 40 percent of the population, and the smaller
Malinke tribe loyal to President Alpha Conde.
"The risks for Guinea are enormous," said Christopher
Fomunyoh, Africa regional director for Washington-based think
tank National Democratic Institute (NDI).
"The ethnic undertones to the political debate in Guinea are
growing increasingly polarising."
For some, like 24-year-old car mechanic Abdoulaye Jibril
Sow, the risks are already reality. In early March he arrived at
his home in Bambeto, an opposition stronghold, when a bullet
ricocheted off a wall, sliced through his neck and exited
through his left shoulder blade.
Sow did not see who fired the shot, which paralysed his arm,
nor who shot dead a 16-year-old neighbour the same night during
an attack on the poor Peul neighbourhood by Malinke tribesmen.
"All I am asking for is that the opposition and those in
power reach an agreement so that the youth of this country
should not continue to pay the price of this violence," Sow
said, wincing as he tried to sit up.
The international community is working hard to bring the
parties to the negotiating table, worried that Guinea's collapse
could suck in neighbours Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Mali, themselves struggling to recover after civil conflicts.
VOTE-RIGGING ALLEGATIONS
Hopes of a compromise waned when the government said this
month it would press ahead with the elections on June 30,
disregarding opposition objections.
The opposition has demanded South African firm Waymark be
stripped of a contract to revise the voter list. They say
Waymark, which was hired in between the two rounds of the 2010
presidential election, when Conde's vote climbed from just over
18 percent to nearly 53 percent to overhaul main opposition
challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo, was helping Conde rig the vote
by registering more of his supporters.
Waymark Managing Director Pikie Monaheng dismissed
allegations that his company was favouring Conde: "This is
business. We're just the technology provider."
Conde's government says there is not enough time to find a
new firm before the ballot.
The opposition has also demanded the mostly pro-opposition
diaspora be allowed to vote, but time is against that, too, says
the government.
Opposition politicians are also calling for the release of
supporters who have been arrested during protests, but the
government insists that is a matter for the courts.
In the meantime, observers say hardliners on both sides are
gaining the upper hand.
FEARS OF MILITARY INTERVENTION
NDI's Fomunyoh warned that Guinean politicians risked giving
the army an opportunity it has been quick to grasp in the past.
General Lansana Conte staged a coup in 1984 following the
death of President Sekou Toure and ruled for 24 years. Hours
after Conte's death, Captain Moussa Dadis Camara seized power in
2008, ushering in two more years of military rule.
Many in the army are hostile to Conde after his sweeping
reform of the military forced 4,000 soldiers to retire. The
former armed forces chief is awaiting trial for a 2011 gun and
rocket attack on Conde's home by soldiers.
"Some opposition politicians are creating this situation in
the hope the military will intervene," said Territorial
Administration Minister Alhassane Conde. "Some in the opposition
do not want to go to the polls, fearing they will lose."
Former prime minister Sidya Toure, who emerged as an
opposition leader after coming third in the 2010 presidential
vote, said Conde's intransigence was radicalising his opponents.
"Only the international community can force Conde to open a
serious dialogue with the opposition," said Sidya, leader of the
Union of Republican Forces (UFR). "If not, the pressure will
come from the streets, and then anything is possible."
INVESTMENT ON HOLD
The tensions are putting at risk three years of economic
gains that allowed Guinea to secure $2.1 billion in debt relief
from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Despite vast deposits of gold, iron ore and diamonds, global
miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
have cited the political uncertainty as one of the
reasons for slowing billions of dollars of investments.
A transitional council that sits in place of a parliament
has ratified a revised mining code that cuts tax and royalty
demands to attract resources development, but investors worry a
new parliament could undo the council's decisions.
Though Conde has won plaudits for stabilising the economy,
cutting the budget deficit and halving inflation to 13 percent,
many ordinary Guineans say conditions have not improved in the
world's top exporter of bauxite, an aluminium ore. Half the
country's 10 million people still live in poverty.
Guinea's economic growth, at 3.9 percent, missed forecasts
by a full percentage point last year. The Finance Ministry
warned this month that investors' caution was jeopardising this
year's 4.5 percent target, too.
Nowhere is the situation more fraught than in Fria, which
houses the cavernous 640,000 tonne-a-year Friguia alumina
refinery, operated by Russian aluminium giant RUSAL.
RUSAL suspended operations a year ago after a strike over
wages, leaving over 3,000 workers idle and depriving the town's
nearly 150,000 inhabitants of most of the power, water and waste
disposal services the refinery used to provide.
Children now play on mounting piles of rubbish on Fria's
dusty red streets, while hundreds of workers loiter in the
tropical heat, desperate for work.
"People have become so hungry and so desperate that they are
losing their dignity, begging and scavenging for food," said
Moriba Lamah, a 33-year-old electronic engineer who used to work
at the plant.
"This cannot go on for long; there is risk of a violent
explosion in this city. Without Friguia, Fria is lost."
The country's exports slumped 45 percent to 614 billion
Guinea francs ($87 million) in January from a year earlier.
Since January 2012, it has not exported any alumina, one of its
main hard currency generators.
A senior official at an international agency said the
slowdown on mining projects such as Rio Tinto's giant Simandou
iron ore mine could slash three quarters off Guinea's economic
growth, projected at about 19.9 percent between now and 2015.
($1 = 7,062 Guinea francs)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Will
Waterman)