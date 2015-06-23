CONAKRY, June 23 The head of Guinea's main
opposition party is seeking an alliance with the former leader
of a 2008 military coup in an effort to defeat President Alpha
Conde at elections in October, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Cellou Dalein Diallo, the leader of the Union of Democratic
Forces of Guinea (UFDG), met Captain Moussa Dadis Camara on
Friday in the capital of Burkina Faso, where he has been in
exile since early 2010.
Camara, who has strong support in Guinea's southeastern
Forest region, announced in early May he would contest the Oct.
11 presidential vote at the head of his Patriotic Front for
Democracy and Development (FPDD).
Camara ruled Africa's largest bauxite exporter for almost a
year until he was wounded in a December 2009 assassination
attempt. His reputation was tarnished by a massacre of
opposition demonstrators by soldiers in September that year, in
which at least 157 people were killed.
UFDG spokesman Alpha Boubacar Bah said the talks with Camara
were part of efforts to unify opposition forces to ensure fair
elections and to unseat Conde.
"We decided to meet the president of the Patriotic Front for
Democracy and Development because we need all the opposition
forces to bring about a change of power in 2015," Bah said.
In a joint communique, released on Monday, Diallo and Camara
spoke of a "convergence of viewpoints" between them. The two men
had been considered enemies after Diallo was badly beaten in the
September 2009 stadium massacre.
Conde, elected in 2010 in the first democratic handover of
power since independence from France in 1958, has faced
criticism from rights groups for the slow pace of the
investigation into the killings.
Politics in Guinea is divided along ethnic lines. Diallo
comes from the Peulh tribe, Guinea's largest, whose control over
the economy has stirred resentment. Conde is Malinke, the
second-largest ethnic group, while Camara's influence in the
Forest region makes him an important potential kingmaker.
Guinea's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) on
Monday handed a boost to negotiations between the opposition and
the government by scrapping a plan to delay local elections
until 2016.
The opposition has organised protests - in which at least
four people have been killed - to demand that local elections be
held ahead of the presidential vote, saying that otherwise local
officials named by Conde's government would steal the elections.
