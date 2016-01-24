CONAKRY Jan 24 Opposition leader Mamadou Oury Bah returned to Guinea on Sunday from exile following a pardon over charges related to a 2011 attempt on President Alpha Conde's life, in a sign of easing political tensions.

Conde was elected to a second term in October and met with Bah in Paris afterwards. He was pardoned in December in what was seen as a move by Conde to try to unite a country where politics has long been divided along ethnic lines.

Tens of thousands of enthusiastic supporters greeted Bah, also known as Bah Oury, as he traveled from the airport in the capital Conakry to party offices.

"It is a great honour for me to be in my country to find men and women who accompanied me during these years of exile and who suffered with me during this isolation," Bah told reporters.

Conde faces the challenge of trying to revive the economy of Africa's largest bauxite producer as it recovers from a regional Ebola epidemic against the backdrop of a commodity price slide.

Bah was a founder and vice president of the UFDG party now led by Cellou Dalein Diallo, who came second in last year's presidential elections. Bah had been in exile for four years in Paris, France, the former colonial ruler of Guinea.

Authorities handed Bah a life sentence for alleged involvement with the assassination attempt. Five others were convicted.

Damantang Albert Camara, the government spokesman, said Bah's return was the logical conclusion of the pardon.

"It is also the will of the president of the republic to reunite all of Guineans around what is important: the development of the country beyond political divergences." (Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Makini Brice; editing by David Clarke)