CONAKRY Feb 19 Guinea's four-day general strike ended on Friday after the government agreed to raise wages and pensions for workers, labour union officials and the government said on Friday.

The strike began peacefully on Monday, with banks, shops and markets shut and public transport at a standstill. Sparks of violence flared as the week went on, however, with gunshots heard and roads blockaded with burning tyres on Thursday, witnesses told Reuters.

There was some concern that the strike might hit the West African country's mining sector, already struggling due to low commodity prices. But major mining firms said earlier this week that production of bauxite was unimpaired.

Guinea, whose economy is still reeling from an Ebola outbreak, holds nearly a third of the world's reserves of the metal, used to make aluminium, and currently produces around 18 million tonnes a year.

General strikes about 10 years ago caused rampant disruption and the subsequent crackdown led by security forces led to the deaths of 135 people.

Despite the agreement over wages and pensions, the government of Guinea did not agree to lower fuel prices - another key union demand.

"On the ... point concerning the price of fuel, the union members have accepted to wait for the end of the IMF (commitment)," said Amadaou Damaro Camara, vice-president of parliament, referring to the International Monetary Fund.

Guinea's IMF three-year, $199 million program is due to end in March. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Makini Brice and Katharine Houreld)