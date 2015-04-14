CONAKRY, April 14 Gunfire erupted in several
neighbourhoods in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Tuesday as
hundreds of opposition supporters clashed with security forces
for a second day of protests over the timing of elections,
witnesses said.
The government said about 10 people had been injured,
including one with bullet wounds. At least six people were hit
by bullets on Monday. The government denied security forces shot
at people protesting and called for an investigation.
Government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara said one person
died on Tuesday after falling into a ravine during violence.
Medical sources and rights group Amnesty International said a
man had been killed during Monday's clashes.
Opposition parties have called the protests to try to
pressure the government to hold a local election ahead of a
presidential vote, as laid out in a 2013 agreement between
Guinea's rival political factions.
The government does not recognise the clause on the order of
voting and has set the presidential election for Oct. 11, with
the local election due early next year.
Analysts say that holding the local election ahead of the
presidential vote would give President Alpha Conde's rivals a
more influence in the organisation of the vote. The government
denies that delaying the local election will have an impact on
free and fair elections.
Rich in bauxite and iron ore, Guinea has seen its mining
potential hamstrung by years of political instability.
Witnesses and a security source said youths burning tyres
and manning barricades clashed with security forces, paralysing
main roads running through poorer neighbourhoods.
Medical sources said the man who died on Monday was hit by a
projectile but it was not clear what the projectile had been.
Amnesty International said the 30-year-old man had died after
being shot in the chest.
"The Guinean authorities must not bring back the old demons
of violence. All those responsible for the excessive use of
force must be clearly identified and brought to trial," the
group said.
Protests in Guinea regularly turn violent and the government
has ordered soldiers to remain in barracks, while the police and
gendarmes on the streets have been instructed not to use lethal
force.
Residents in opposition strongholds such as Bambeto,
Hamdallaye and Cosa have reported shooting but it was not clear
who was responsible.
"It hasn't let up since yesterday," resident Adiatou Bah
said. "This morning I heard gunfire and I stayed at home."
The government called for talks to ease tensions. Dozens of
people were killed in election-related violence during the 2010
presidential vote and the legislative election in 2013.
However, opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo on Tuesday
ruled out any talks unless the government scrapped the existing
election timetable.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Alison Williams)