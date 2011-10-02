CONAKRY Oct 2 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
said he is willing to open talks with the West African state's
opposition, following riots that killed at least three people in
the capital Conakry last week.
Guinea's opposition has accused Conde's government of
ignoring its concerns and ruling unilaterally since taking power
after a narrow election late last year, and claim that Conde is
trying to rig legislative polls set for later this year.
"To all political parties and their supporters, I renew my
offer of talks," Conde said late on Saturday on state-run
television.
Conde had initially instructed his government to open talks
with the opposition in July, but they failed after his interior
minister rejected the opposition's demands, which included
overhauling preparations for the upcoming polls.
Opposition supporters threw rocks and burned tyres last
week, triggering clashes with security forces wielding tear gas
grenades and truncheons. Three people were killed in the clashes
and some 322 people were arrested and later released.
Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who narrowly lost
last year's election, has said Conde plans to fix the upcoming
parliamentary election by tampering with voter rolls and
installing a close ally as head of the electoral commission.
The commission has proposed the legislative polls be held
Dec. 29, though that date has not yet been confirmed by the
government and the opposition has rejected it.
Diallo has argued that Conde's government is largely run by
ethnic Malinke and that he has ignored Diallo's mostly ethnic
Peul supporters. Peul and Malinke are Guinea's two most populous
ethnic groups.
Guinea has a long history of ethnically driven turmoil and
authoritarian leadership. Human rights groups and democracy
advocates hoped that last year's election, the first free vote
since its independence from France, would end its dark past.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminum ore
bauxite and its vast iron ore reserves have drawn billions of
dollars in planned investment from companies such as Rio Tinto
and Vale .
