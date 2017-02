CONAKRY, Sept 27 Security forces in Guinea fired tear gas and used batons against rock-throwing protesters in the capital Conkary on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Tensions have mounted in the West African state before parliamentary elections that the opposition says are being rigged in advance by President Alpha Conde.

"There were youths on the hilltops throwing rocks. The security forces fired back with tear gas, which triggered general panic," Souleymane Bah, a resident of the Conakry suburb of Bambeto, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)