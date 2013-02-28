* Opposition says one death from Wednesday protest
* Say preparations for May election flawed
* Government says 130 wounded including 68 officers
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Feb 28 A Guinea activist died on
Thursday from wounds suffered during clashes a day earlier
between security forces and protesters in the run up to a
divisive parliamentary election, a spokesman for the opposition
said.
Clashes broke out between rock-throwing youths and officers
armed with truncheons and teargas after thousands of opposition
supporters took to the streets accusing the government of
planning to rig the May poll.
Aboubacar Sylla, a spokesman of the opposition coalition,
said one of their supporters died on Thursday from wounds he
suffered during the Wednesday clashes. The death was also
confirmed by a doctor at a hospital in Conakry.
The election set for May 12 is intended to be the last step
in Guinea's transition to civilian rule after two years under a
army junta following the death of long-time leader Lansana Conte
in 2008. The country is the world's top supplier of bauxite, the
raw material in aluminium.
The government called for calm on Thursday saying 130 people
were hurt in Wednesday's riots, including 68 members of the
security forces, two of whom were in a critical condition.
"The street is not the place to resolve political
disagreements," said government spokesman Damantang Albert
Camara.
Camara said the government was aware of the death of a
protester, but could not say how it happened.
Police in riot gear were posted in opposition strongholds in
the capital on Thursday. Many shops were closed and debris,
including burned tyres and rocks, littered the streets.
Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who lost narrowly to
President Alpha Conde in a 2010 election, accused the security
forces of cracking down harshly on demonstrators, adding some
were arrested and beaten.
FRANCE CALLS FOR CALM
"The president of the republic has a crucial responsibility
to create peace. He needs to agree to listen to others, to
respect his adversaries," he said.
Conde was attending a regional summit in Ivory Coast during
the protests.
Guinea's opposition coalition called for widespread protests
in Conakry after announcing last week it would boycott
preparations for the election, saying they were flawed.
The opposition says the elections commission chose the poll
date unilaterally and that two companies contracted to update
voter rolls have skewed the lists in Conde's favour. They also
want Guineans living abroad to be allowed to vote.
Conde won the 2010 presidential election promising
prosperity for the former French colony's 10 million people
whose economy produces only about $1.50 per person per day
despite a wealth of natural resources, including the world's
largest untapped iron ore deposit.
The European Union, a major donor, warned in November that
it needed a credible and detailed timeline for the election to
unblock about 174 million euros ($229 million) in aid.
(Additional reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard
Valdmanis and Bate Felix; Editing by Janet Lawrence)