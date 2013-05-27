CONAKRY May 27 At least 12 people have been
killed in Guinea during five days of protests over preparations
for a legislative election, the government of the West African
state said on Monday.
Guinea's opposition called its members onto the streets in
March to protest at the government's plan to go ahead with the
vote on June 30, over fears the vote will be rigged.
More than 50 people have been killed in total and about 350
wounded since the protests began.
Opposition leaders temporarily suspended demonstrations this
month to allow U.N.-brokered talks with the government to take
place but later called for the renewed protests, accusing
President Alpha Conde of sabotaging the negotiations.
The protests have, however, degenerated into looting and
ethnic clashes between Guinea's two main tribes; the Malinke
supporters of Conde and the mostly Peul opposition backers.
"Since May 21, almost daily violence has been recorded in
some Conakry suburbs, specifically in Bambeto Coza-axis (an
opposition stronghold)," government spokesman Damantang Albert
Camara said.
Camara, citing hospital and security officials, said 12
people had been confirmed dead since then, including seven shot
dead when Guinean security forces clashed with opposition
protesters in the seaside capital of the world's top bauxite
producing nation. He did not say how the other five died.
Guinea's opposition says it was not consulted before the
government announced the date for the election and says voter
lists are being revised in favour of Conde's allies.
They are calling for the company contracted by the
government to revise voter lists, South African firm Waymark, to
be replaced and are demanding that Guineans abroad be allowed to
vote.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Alison Williams)