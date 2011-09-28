* Second day of street violence in Conakry
* Tension rising before parliamentary election
* U.S. urges Conde to represent all Guineans
(Adds Amnesty International comment, details)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Sept 28 Protesters barricading roads
and burning tyres fought with security forces in Guinea's
capital Conakry on Wednesday, a day after similar clashes killed
three people, witnesses and a police official said.
The West African state is due to hold a parliamentary
election later this year to complete a transition to civilian
rule, but the main opposition party says the poll is being
rigged in advance by President Alpha Conde.
"Protesters have set up roadblocks and are burning tyres to
stop traffic. We're in the process of breaking them up," a
police official told Reuters, asking not to be named because he
was not authorised to speak publicly.
He said he believed the roadblocks were partly aimed at
stopping a ceremony by the government to mark the anniversary of
a 2009 massacre of some 150 demonstrators in a Conakry stadium
by gunmen loyal to the then-ruling military junta.
Residents said police used teargas and truncheons to drive
off the protesters, who were operating in groups of several
dozen and blocking the main road between the neighbourhoods of
Hamdallaye and Koloma.
"The gendarmes have come into the neighbourhoods and they
are chasing people. Everybody is staying inside," said Koloma
resident Mohamed Diallo.
The clashes come a day after the main opposition UFDG party
organised a rally to protest against preparations for the
election, due later this year. No date has been set.
At least three people were killed when security forces
cracked down on the rally, police and medical sources said. The
government said two died in Tuesday's clashes and 39 people,
including 23 security personnel, were injured.
Human rights watchdog Amnesty International called on
Guinean authorities to investigate the deaths and said Conde was
falling into the pattern of brutal rule in the former French
colony.
"It's deeply alarming that President Alpha Conde is
resorting to exactly the same brutal methods as his
predecessors," Paule Rigaud, Amnesty's Deputy Director for
Africa, said in a press release.
Guinea held its first free election late last year bringing
Conde to power, a move that was meant to close the book on
decades of instability and pave the way for increased investment
in its mining sector.
The United States, which along with former colonial ruler
France helped steer Guinea's transition back to civilian rule,
called on the government to ensure the opposition was included
in the political process.
"It is absolutely essential that (the elections) be held.
They have already been delayed and it is important that they
continue to move forward," said Johnnie Carson, U.S. Assistant
Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs.
"It is important that President Conde ... continue to reach
out to the opposition and to ensure that it is known to all that
he represents all the people of Guinea," he told an online
briefing.
UFDG leader Cellou Dalein Diallo has said he believes
Conde's government is seeing to tamper with voter rolls to win a
majority in the legislative polls, and that Conde installed a
close ally as head of the electoral commission.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry and Mark John in Dakar;
Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Janet Lawrence)