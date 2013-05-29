CONAKRY May 29 Guinean President Alpha Conde
has ordered a judicial inquiry into unrest that has killed at
least 12 people in the past week in an apparent effort to defuse
protests against preparations for a long-delayed election.
Investor confidence in the world's top bauxite exporter has
been undermined by repeated clashes since March pitting police
and supporters of Conde against opposition demonstrators who
fear the election outcome will be rigged.
Conde replaced his security minister with a career policeman
earlier this week in an effort to contain the violence in
Conakry, the West African state's seaside capital, that has
killed more than 50 people over the past three months.
In an address broadcast on state television late on Tuesday,
Conde, who has been in Ethiopia attending an African Union
summit during the most recent clashes, said he had cut short his
trip to return to Guinea and deal with the crisis.
"I stress the fact that violence is unacceptable, highly
irresponsible and reprehensible," Conde said.
"I have asked the justice minister to immediately take the
necessary steps to set up a panel of judges exclusively tasked
with shedding light on recent events and rendering justice for
all the victims."
The election is meant to complete Guinea's transition to
civilian rule after a military coup in 2008. Initially due to be
held in 2011, it has been delayed repeatedly by disputes between
the government and opposition over their organisation.
Opposition leaders are demanding that Waymark, a South
African firm contracted to revise voter lists for the planned
June 30 election, be replaced and for Guineans abroad to be
allowed to cast ballots.
The opposition accuses Waymark of packing the electoral
rolls with inflated numbers of voters from Conde's Malinke
ethnic group, something which the company has strongly denied.
Opposition leaders temporarily suspended demonstrations this
month to allow U.N.-brokered talks with the government to take
place but later called for the protests to resume, accusing
Conde of sabotaging the negotiations.
Since protests resumed on Thursday, hundreds of police have
been deployed to Conakry districts inhabited by ethnic Peuls
loyal to the opposition, without succeeding in restoring calm.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)