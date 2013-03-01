* Divisions spurred by political deadlock
* President Conde appeals for calm
* Guinea is world's top bauxite exporter
* Successful May vote could unlock aid
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, March 1 Guinean President Alpha Conde
appealed for calm on Friday after rival ethnic gangs fought with
knives and truncheons in the capital in a third day of violence
over an upcoming election in the volatile West African nation.
Security forces in full anti-riot gear took to the streets
of the crumbling seaside capital Conakry to try to stem violence
in which at least 65 people were injured, according to a
statement from the presidency.
"All sides must avoid provocation, personal vengeance and
taking justice into their own hands," Conde said in a televised
address to the nation.
"I ask religious leaders, security forces, elected officials
and political leaders to call for calm."
The unrest began with an opposition protest on Wednesday in
which some 130 people were injured.
A long-delayed legislative vote, tentatively set for May, is
meant to complete a transition to civilian rule after a 2008
military coup, and could open the door to hundreds of millions
of dollars in European aid.
But preparations for the poll have been hampered by
opposition claims the government is seeking to rig the outcome
in advance, leading to a political impasse and sparking sporadic
street protests that often turn violent.
Residents of Conakry fled in panic as the gangs from rival
ethnic groups roamed the streets. Shops and business were looted
in many parts of the city.
"It has become very bad. People set fire to a car right in
front of me. I've seen four people injured in the fighting,"
said Souleymane Bah, a resident of Bambeto, one of several areas
where clashes were reported.
ETHNIC TENSIONS
Politics in Guinea, the world's top supplier of bauxite, the
raw material in aluminium, are mainly drawn along ethnic lines.
The opposition coalition is broadly supported by members of the
Peul ethnicity - the country's biggest ethnic group - and the
government by the Malinke.
The fighting on Friday follows two days of anti-government
protests that have sharpened those divisions. One civilian was
killed in those protests and scores of protesters and police
were injured.
The United States Embassy in Guinea issued a statement late
on Thursday expressing concern about the violence and calling
for restraint. "The United States continues to urge the Republic
of Guinea to work with all parties to ensure that peaceful and
transparent elections take place," it said.
Conde's government said on Friday it called on citizens to
remain calm, and that it would hold talks with representatives
of the country's political parties next week.
Conde narrowly won a 2010 presidential election - billed as
the former French colony's first free poll since 1958
independence - promising to unite Guinea in the same way Nelson
Mandela did after apartheid in South Africa. But many of his
compatriots say he has failed.
Opposition leader and former premier Sidya Toure said
opposition supporters were defending themselves.
"The situation has clearly degenerated into inter-ethnic
violence between the Peuls and Malinkes. We've already called
for calm, but what can you tell someone who is being attacked
with a club?" he said.
Conde has promised prosperity for the former French colony's
10 million people.
Guinea's economy produces only about $1.50 per person per
day despite a wealth of natural resources, including the world's
largest untapped iron ore deposit.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jason Webb)