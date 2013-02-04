CAPE TOWN Feb 4 Guinea expects production at
aluminium producer Rusal's Fria refinery to restart
"within months", thanks to conditions set as part of a deal
signed with the Russian group late last year, a senior official
said.
The 630,000 tonne per year plant has been shut since last
April following a labour dispute. The 2006 deal in which the
refinery was sold to Rusal has also been under review, as the
current government has said the price was too low.
The restart of work at the refinery in Fria was a condition
of the December deal with Rusal that agreed a schedule for the
development of its separate, giant Dian-Dian bauxite deposit,
said Ibrahima Camara, vice president of the technical committee
reviewing Guinea's mining contracts, on the sidelines of a
mining conference.
"They committed to restarting Fria as soon as possible,"
Camara said, adding the restart could take several months, given
the lengthy stoppage.
A Rusal spokesperson in Moscow said the company was
currently "examining the option" of a restart, but declined to
comment further.
Camara's committee is also reviewing mining contracts that
include BSG Resources's contract to mine half of the Simandou
iron ore deposit, one of the largest in the world. Work has
stopped since BSG's partner Vale put the project on
hold last year, citing uncertainties.
Camara confirmed the government had received responses to
questions it had sent to BSG and would deliver its verdict by
March, within the timetable set last year.
BSG, part of Israeli diamond billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
business empire, said last week that it would consider "all
available legal options" including international arbitration, in
order to avoid expropriation.
