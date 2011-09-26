* Second protest at plant this month
* RUSAL says payment dispute has been fully settled
(Adds RUSAL comment)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Sept 26 Former workers at RUSAL's
alumina refinery in Guinea have blocked a
railway line from the plant in a protest over back payments, a
company source and a spokesman for the former workers told
Reuters on Monday.
It was the second time this month that the former workers
blocked the railway line from the Friguia plant, the West
African state's sole alumina producer, which typically ships
more than 1,500 tonnes per day.
The former workers say the Russian mining giant owes them
months worth of salary arrears.
Yuriy Grigoryev, director of communications for RUSAL in
Guinea, said the dispute had been fully resolved and that the
government had been informed of the arrangements agreed.
"Authorities are taking all steps necessary to maintain
order within the complex. Any misunderstandings will be sorted
out shortly, and there will be no more incidents," he added.
"We need the rail line to move Friguia's production, and as
long as the situation remains this way, exports will be
blocked," the company source said, asking not to be named.
The earlier protest on Sept. 7 ended within a day after
RUSAL agreed to negotiations.
"We have blocked the rails because they promised to pay us
before Sept. 25," Seydouba Sylla, a spokesman for the former
workers, told Reuters by telephone.
The Friguia refinery is about 160 km (100 miles) east of the
capital Conakry. Guinea is the world's largest supplier of
bauxite, the raw material in aluminum.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis,
editing by Jane Baird)