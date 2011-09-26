* Second protest at plant this month

* RUSAL says payment dispute has been fully settled (Adds RUSAL comment)

By Saliou Samb

CONAKRY, Sept 26 Former workers at RUSAL's alumina refinery in Guinea have blocked a railway line from the plant in a protest over back payments, a company source and a spokesman for the former workers told Reuters on Monday.

It was the second time this month that the former workers blocked the railway line from the Friguia plant, the West African state's sole alumina producer, which typically ships more than 1,500 tonnes per day.

The former workers say the Russian mining giant owes them months worth of salary arrears.

Yuriy Grigoryev, director of communications for RUSAL in Guinea, said the dispute had been fully resolved and that the government had been informed of the arrangements agreed.

"Authorities are taking all steps necessary to maintain order within the complex. Any misunderstandings will be sorted out shortly, and there will be no more incidents," he added.

"We need the rail line to move Friguia's production, and as long as the situation remains this way, exports will be blocked," the company source said, asking not to be named.

The earlier protest on Sept. 7 ended within a day after RUSAL agreed to negotiations.

"We have blocked the rails because they promised to pay us before Sept. 25," Seydouba Sylla, a spokesman for the former workers, told Reuters by telephone.

The Friguia refinery is about 160 km (100 miles) east of the capital Conakry. Guinea is the world's largest supplier of bauxite, the raw material in aluminum. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis, editing by Jane Baird)