CONAKRY, Sept 29 A railway line used to ship alumina from RUSAL's giant Friguia refinery in Guinea has reopened after a three-day protest by former workers over back pay ended, a RUSAL source told Reuters on Friday.

"They have been given assurances (...) that the money transfer was already initiated by RUSAL into a Ministry of Mines account," the source said, asking not to be named.

It was the second time this month that the former workers blocked the key railway line from the plant, which typically ships more than 1,500 tonnes of alumina per day. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Alison Birrane)