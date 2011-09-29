* Ex-workers had blocked rail line for three days

* RUSAL makes payment to end dispute over salary arrears

* Friguia refinery capacity 618,000 tonnes per year (Adds official company comment, paragraph 4)

By Saliou Samb

CONAKRY, Sept 29 A railway line used to ship alumina from RUSAL's giant Friguia refinery in Guinea has reopened after the end of a three-day protest by former workers over back pay, a RUSAL source told Reuters on Thursday.

"They have been given assurances (...) that the money transfer was already initiated by RUSAL into a Ministry of Mines account," the source said, asking not to be named.

It was the second time this month that the former workers blocked the vital railway line from the plant, which produces about 618,000 tonnes of alumina per year.

A RUSAL spokesperson in Moscow told Reuters the Friguia refinery had continued normal operations throughout the protests, adding that the plant has storage facilities on site for the alumina it produces.

The former workers say the Russian mining giant owed them months worth of salary arrears.

The Friguia refinery, the country's sole alumina plant, is about 160 km (100 miles) east of the capital Conakry. Guinea is the world's largest supplier of bauxite, the raw material in aluminum.

The earlier protest by the ex-workers on Sept. 7 ended within a day after RUSAL agreed to negotiations. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jane Baird)