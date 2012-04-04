CONAKRY, April 4 Employees at UC RUSAL's
Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea have gone on
strike, paralysing operations there, a union member and two
other employees told Reuters.
Kabinet Barry, a spokesman for the worker's union, said
their demands included the payment of a minimum wage of $400 per
month and the payment of the employees' medical costs.
Two Rusal employees said the strike had shut down operations
at the 630,000 tonne-per-year plant. There was no official
comment from Rusal's offices in Guinea despite repeated attempts
phone calls.
