CONAKRY Aug 23 Guinean labour unions backed by
the main worker federation, CNTG, have asked the government to
annul a 2006 contract selling the country's Friguia alumina
refinery to Russia's UC RUSAL , a union
leader said.
RUSAL paid $19 million in 2006 for the refinery, a price the
current government has said is too low. The government of the
West African country is also seeking hundreds of millions of
dollars in back taxes from RUSAL.
Labour unions at the 640,000 tonnes a year capacity refinery
have been embroiled in a wage dispute with RUSAL over several
years, leading to numerous strikes and shutdowns, and the plant
is not operating at full capacity.
"We have asked the government to cancel the contract
considering the current situation prevailing at Friguia," Amadou
Diallo, CNTG's secretary general, told Reuters on Thursday.
"This is a collective demand from all the unions and they
are all backing this memorandum," he said.
RUSAL executives in Guinea could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Workers went on strike in April at the plant, the only
refinery in the world's No. 1 exporter of the ore bauxite from
which alumina is made, to demand a minimum wage of $400 per
month and the payment of employees' medical costs.
Diallo said that even though workers suspended their walkout
and returned to work on April 28, full production had not yet
restarted.
