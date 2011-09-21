CONAKRY, Sept 21 Canada-based miner Semafo
said attackers damaged equipment on Wednesday at its
Kiniero gold mine in Guinea, the latest incident in violent
protests by locals over jobs that have already prompted it to
halt operations there.
Haphy Fofana, the official in charge of Semafo's community
relations, said by telephone that pumps and cables used in the
cyanide process for gold extraction had been targeted in the
attack.
Quebec-based Semafo produces some 20,000 ounces of gold from
the Kiniero mine each year. Semafo also operates gold mines in
Burkina Faso and Niger. Guinea accounts for only a small portion
of Semafo's annual gold output, which topped 260,000 ounces in
2010.
(reporting by Saliou Samb; editing by Mark John)