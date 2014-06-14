CONAKRY, June 14 Guinea's national assembly
ratified an investment framework on Saturday to enable the
government to raise nearly $20 billion with Rio Tinto
and Chinalco for Simandou South, Africa's largest iron
ore and infrastructure project.
The framework first signed on May 26 needed the assembly's
approval to strengthen the fundraising process, which also
involves the International Finance Corporation.
Witnesses said President Alpha Conde's party all voted for
the bill as well as some independent members but the opposition
did not attend the session.
"This huge project is truly historic because it is the
largest integrated mine project ever in our country," said
economist Ousmane Kaba, president of the mining and industry
commission.
To export the high-grade ore from the remote Simandou South
concession to Guinea's Atlantic coast requires the construction
of a 650-km railway through the jungle, a deep-water port and
support infrastructure costing at least $18.4 billion.
Production is due to start in 2018. The project has been
delayed by political volatility in Guinea and long commercial
negotiations.
