CONAKRY May 26 Guinea signed a deal with Rio Tinto, Chinalco and the International Finance Corporation on Monday setting out a timetable and conditions for $13.5 billion in infrastructure investment to revive the giant Simandou iron ore project.

However, the Investment Framework signed on Monday did not set a date for the start of production at the Simandou mine, in remote southeastern Guinea.

Under the terms of the deal, a feasibility study confirming the cost and timeline for completing a 650-km railway and deepwater port needed for Simandou should be concluded within roughly one year of its ratification by parliament.

Documents seen by Reuters said that within 15 months, Rio and its partners must conclude a financing plan and reach agreement on conditions with an infrastructure consortium.

Financing must be put in place within 32 months, at which time the mining consortium would have a date for actually starting production on the long-delayed project, according to the documents. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Diadie Ba)