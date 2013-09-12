(Adds details from New York probe)
LONDON, Sept 12 Swiss police searched the Geneva
residence of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz last month as
part of an investigation into mining rights in Guinea, a
spokesman for BSG Resources, the mining arm of his conglomerate,
said on Thursday.
The spokesman said Steinmetz was cooperating with Swiss
authorities, who were acting on a request from the government of
Guinea.
The West African country has accused BSG Resources (BSGR) of
paying bribes to obtain its concessions under a previous
government. It is reviewing the company's right to mine half of
Simandou, one of the world's largest untapped iron ore deposits.
BSGR denies it paid bribes for its concession, and has
criticised the government for trying to renege on its
obligations.
Nothing was taken from the property after the search,
completed last month when Swiss police also raided the offices
of Onyx Financial Advisers, which provides management services
for BSGR, the spokesman said.
Geneva police declined to comment on Thursday.
The Geneva-based prosecutor's office has confirmed that an
investigation is underway following a request from Guinea for
judicial aid but has declined to give further details.
In a statement, Steinmetz connected the Swiss searches to
the arrest of two local employees of BSGR who have been detained
without charge in Guinea's capital Conakry for five months, and
to what he says are efforts by the government to illegally
expropriate mining rights.
"In an attempt to justify their continued illegal detention,
the government of Guinea has sent direct requests to the Swiss
authorities to collect information on its behalf," BSGR said in
a statement.
Steinmetz's lawyer, Marc Bonnant said in a statement that
Steinmetz had "offered to collaborate with the Swiss
authorities, is cooperating fully, and is very happy to do so."
As part of a U.S. corruption probe involving Guinea, FBI
agents in April arrested BSGR agent Frederic Cilins, on charges
of obstructing a criminal investigation, tampering with a
witness and destroying records.
In federal court in New York on Thursday, prosecutors said
they had obtained from Guinea original contracts central to
their case that they accuse Cilins of trying to destroy. The
contracts provide evidence of payments "for the purpose of
obtaining valuable mining rights in Guinea," prosecutors said in
a court document.
A lawyer for Cilins argued that his client should be allowed
to test the authenticity of the contracts.
A prosecutor said on Thursday that whether or not the
contracts are authentic has no bearing on his intent to destroy
them.
Cilins' trial is slated to begin December 2.
"These documents are at the core of the case," said Cilins'
lawyer, William Schwartz. "They can't hide them."
