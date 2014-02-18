BISSAU Feb 18 Political uncertainty following a
military coup in 2012 and a struggling cashew nut sector have
hampered Guinea-Bissau's economic growth, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The West African nation was plunged into its latest crisis
after soldiers seized power days before the second round of a
presidential poll.
Elections intended to set it back on a democratic path have
been postponed several times since. The United Nations and
regional powers have been pressuring the interim government to
hold the election now planned for mid-March.
"Economic activity has been severely affected by the
enduring economic and political consequences of the 2012 coup,"
the IMF mission to the country said in the statement.
"After having contracted by 1.5 percent in 2012, the economy
has yet to recover. The mission is estimating a GDP growth rate
of 0.3 percent for 2013," it said, adding that given the context
of weak domestic demand, inflation has remained subdued in the
past two years.
Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, has
gained notoriety in recent years as a transit point in the
smuggling of South American cocaine into Europe. U.N. officials
say, however, that smuggling has tailed off this past years.
Cashew production, most of which is shipped to India,
accounts for around 90 percent of Guinea-Bissau export revenues
and employs some 80 percent of the 1.6 million people in the
former Portuguese colony.
The IMF mission said recovery in cashew export volumes was
offset by a sharp decline in farm-gate prices.
"Growth and fiscal prospects for 2014 hinge on the success
of the cashew campaign and external support," the IMF said,
adding that "lower fiscal revenue and weak international
financial support have led to an accumulation of salary arrears
in recent months".
The European Union, one of Guinea Bissau's biggest donor,
suspended cooperation and a five-year aid programme worth some
110 million euros ($151.26 million) after another military
mutiny in 2011.
The mission is part of a regular review the IMF carries out
in several countries to measure economic progress and raise an
alert if there are any systemic problems.
($1 = 0.7272 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)