UNITED NATIONS Feb 26 The U.N. special
representative to Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday urged the Security
Council to consider imposing sanctions against anyone who
attempts to undermine the country's forthcoming general
election.
According to a decree signed this week by the West African
nation's interim president, Guinea-Bissau's long-delayed
legislative and presidential election, intended to draw a line
under a 2012 military coup, has been postponed again to April 13
from March 16.
"I recommend that the Security council consider a robust and
prompt response, including targeted sanctions, to any attempts
to undermine the electoral process and post-electoral
stability," U.N. envoy Jose Ramos-Horta told the 15-nation
council via video link.
"The newly elected government will face enormous challenges
and it is paramount that international partners stand ready to
resume engagement with the country from day one following the
installation of the new democratically elected authorities," he
said.
The coup-prone former Portuguese colony was plunged into its
latest crisis after soldiers seized power in April 2012, days
before the second round of a presidential election.
Soldiers under the command of General Antonio Injai, head of
Guinea-Bissau's armed forces, toppled President Raimundo Pereira
and Prime Minister Carlos Gomes Junior, who was expected to win
the runoff.
In a statement, Security Council president for the month of
February said that the return to stability in Guinea-Bissau
depends in part on credible elections.
"The members of the Security Council express their concern
at the continuing delays in the electoral process and underline
that such delays could have a negative impact on the country's
social and economic well-being," the statement said.
"They urge the transitional authorities to create a
conducive environment for the safe, full and equal participation
of all actors, including women, in the electoral process."
Elections intended to set Guinea-Bissau back on a democratic
path have been postponed twice since November last year despite
pressure from the U.N. Security Council and regional powers to
hold the vote.
Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, has
gained notoriety as a transit point in the smuggling of South
American cocaine into Europe. U.N. officials say, however, that
smuggling has tailed off since 2012.
