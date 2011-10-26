ACCRA Oct 26 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited :

* Reports net profits for the three months to September up to 3.01 million cedis ($1.89 mln) compared to a loss of 6.03 million cedis for the same period in 2010.

* Net turnover rose 20.5 percent to 57.522 million cedis within the period from 47.715 million cedis a year ago

* Net Financial Charges fell to 2.951 million cedis from 6.092 million cedis

* Earnings per share up to 0.018 cedis from negative 0.037 cedis.

($1=1.59 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by David Lewis)