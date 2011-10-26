ACCRA Oct 26 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited
:
* Reports net profits for the three months to September up
to 3.01 million cedis ($1.89 mln) compared to a loss of 6.03
million cedis for the same period in 2010.
* Net turnover rose 20.5 percent to 57.522 million cedis
within the period from 47.715 million cedis a year ago
* Net Financial Charges fell to 2.951 million cedis from
6.092 million cedis
* Earnings per share up to 0.018 cedis from negative 0.037
cedis.
($1=1.59 cedis)
