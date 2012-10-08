ACCRA Oct 8 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited's net profits rose to 25 million cedis ($13.2 million) during the 12 months through June 2012, up from 533,000 cedis during the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Financial charges fell 61 percent during the period to 7.76 million cedis, while net turnover rose nearly 20 percent to 292.32 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)