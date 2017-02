ACCRA, Sept 12 Guinness Ghana Breweries will seek to raise 70 million cedis ($46 mln) with a renounceable rights issue next month, the company said on Monday.

The company will offer shareholders the option to buy 1 new share at 1.50 cedis for every 3.5287 shares currently held. The offer will be made Oct. 17 and close Nov. 14, it said in a press release. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)