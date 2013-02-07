ACCRA Feb 7 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited said on Thursday its net profit for the six months to December 2012 rose nearly 115 percent to 25.708 million cedis ($13.5 mln) compared with the same period the previous year as net financial charges fell.

The firm said net turnover for the period rose 20.1 percent to 176.349 million cedis from 146.789 million cedis

Net finance charges were down 64.1 percent to 2.850 million cedis from 5.939 million cedis, while earnings per share rose to 0.156 cedis from 0.073 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie)