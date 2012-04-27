UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
ACCRA, April 27 Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd's net profit for the nine-month period to the end of March soared to 17.461 million cedis ($9.43 million) from 0.911 million cedis in 2011 on the back of cost cutting, the company said on Friday.
* Net financial charges were down nearly 60 percent to 6.528 million cedis compared to 16.235 million cedis.
* Net turnover is up nearly 21 percent to 216.897 million cedis from 179.3 mln cedis.
($1 = 1.85 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Bate Felix and James Jukwey)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.