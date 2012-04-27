ACCRA, April 27 Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd's net profit for the nine-month period to the end of March soared to 17.461 million cedis ($9.43 million) from 0.911 million cedis in 2011 on the back of cost cutting, the company said on Friday.

* Net financial charges were down nearly 60 percent to 6.528 million cedis compared to 16.235 million cedis.

* Net turnover is up nearly 21 percent to 216.897 million cedis from 179.3 mln cedis.

($1 = 1.85 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Bate Felix and James Jukwey)