UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ACCRA, Sept 30 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited's net profits fell nearly 27 percent to 18.277 million cedis ($8.3 million) during the 12 months through June 2013, down from 25 million cedis during the same period a year earlier, the company said.
Net turnover rose nearly 10 percent to 321.017 million cedis, while earnings per share dropped to 0.086 cedis from 0.133 cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1 = 2.1950 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources