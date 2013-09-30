ACCRA, Sept 30 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited's net profits fell nearly 27 percent to 18.277 million cedis ($8.3 million) during the 12 months through June 2013, down from 25 million cedis during the same period a year earlier, the company said.

Net turnover rose nearly 10 percent to 321.017 million cedis, while earnings per share dropped to 0.086 cedis from 0.133 cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange on Monday.

($1 = 2.1950 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier)