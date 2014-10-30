LAGOS Oct 30 Guinness Nigeria, a unit of Diageo, said on Thursday its first quarter pre-tax profit to Sept. 30, rose 5.4 percent to 1.96 billion Nigerian naira ($11.85 million), from 1.86 billion naira a year ago.

Guinness Nigeria's revenue however, declined to 21.04 billion naira, compared with 22.41 billion in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.40 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)