LAGOS, April 24 Guinness Nigeria said on Friday its 9-month pretax profit fell 9 percent to 7.13 billion naira ($36 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the local unit of Diageo however rose to 84.75 billion naira compared with 78.01 billion, the firm said in a statement without giving a reason for the weaker profit.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)