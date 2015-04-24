UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, April 24 Guinness Nigeria said on Friday its 9-month pretax profit fell 9 percent to 7.13 billion naira ($36 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.
Revenue in the local unit of Diageo however rose to 84.75 billion naira compared with 78.01 billion, the firm said in a statement without giving a reason for the weaker profit.
($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.