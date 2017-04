LAGOS Feb 2 Guinness Nigeria said on Monday that first-half pretax profit fell to 4.65 billion naira ($24.5 million), down 27.4 percent from 6.41 billion naira year ago.

However, turnover rose to 55.26 billion naira in the six-month period to December from 52.75 billion a year earlier, the local unit of Diageo said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). ($1 = 190 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Clarke)