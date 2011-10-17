(Adds details, rights issue)
ACCRA Oct 17 Guinness Ghana plans to
boost its pretax profit in the 2011/2012 financial year by 30
pct on the back of a recovery in the West African nation's beer
market, the company's finance director said on Monday.
"We are seeing a strong recovery in the beer market as
volumes are coming back," Rob Pilkington said on the margins of
an event to launch the company's 70 million cedis ($43 million)
rights offer.
Pilkington said Guinness Ghana expected growth in the
Ghanaian economy, buoyed by recent oil and gas finds as well as
a boom in construction, to translate into further beverage
industry growth.
Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer and one of
Africa's top gold producers, became the region's newest oil
producer late last year after it began pumping oil from its
Jubilee oil field.
The country's finance minister has said GDP could grow by 20
percent by year-end, making it one of the world's fastest.
"In order to take advantage of growth opportunities, we are
raising the 70 million cedis in the rights offer to reduce high
financing costs, which have in the past years adversely impacted
on the business," Pilkington said.
Pilkington said 40 million cedis would be used for debt and
interest payments and 28.5 million for future capital
expenditure.
The rights issue will offer Guinness Ghana shareholders the
option to buy 1 new share at 1.50 cedis for every 3.5287 shares
currently held. The offer will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.
($1 = 1.63 cedis)
