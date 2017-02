ACCRA Oct 17 Guinness Ghana plans to boost its pretax profit in the 2011/2012 financial year by 30 pct on the back of recovery in the West African nation's beer market, the company's finance director said on Monday.

"We are seeing a strong recovery in the beer market as volumes are coming back," Rob Pilkington said on the margins of the launch of the company's rights offer. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)